Likud ministers to miss pro-Israel rally in NY in fear of protests

The Prime Minister's Office clarified that while the rally was a "welcome event, having one or two representatives are enough."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 17:59

Updated: JUNE 4, 2023 18:39
The Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City on June 6, 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City on June 6, 2023
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Several Likud ministers have canceled their scheduled appearance at a pro-Israel rally in New York on Sunday evening in fear of planned anti-judicial reform protests, N12 reported.

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs made the request to minimize Likud's ministerial presence in the rally, as there are "too many ministers," as per the report. 

Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis and Economy Minister Nir Barkat have both canceled their appearance as a result, N12 said.

Following N12's report, the Prime Minister's Office clarified that while the rally was a "welcome event, one or two representatives are enough. 

"We do not need to have half a government present," the PMO noted.

This is a developing story.



