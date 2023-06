Three Israelis were lightly injured after they were hit by stones, close to the village of Burka near Homesh in the West Bank on Sunday evening, according to United Hatzala.

Two of the injured were treated by IDF medical personnel that arrived on the scene, while the other injured did not require medical attention.

After IDF soldiers arrived on the scenes, clashes with the local population broke out, that included throwing of rocks and the use of fireworks.