Loud boom shakes Washington DC, fire department reports no incidents

Residents of Washington DC reported hearing a loud boom across a wide area on Sunday but fire department and homeland security officials said they had no reports of any incidents.

"We have no active incidents," a spokesperson for the fire department said.

"There is no threat at this time," the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Residents of the US capital flocked to Twitter to report hearing a loud boom they said shook the ground and to ask if anyone had any information on what it was. A Reuters journalist was among those who heard it.

This is a developing story.