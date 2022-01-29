The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Swastikas found at Washington DC train station, investigation underway

Authorities believe that the culprit responsible for drawing these symbols may be experiencing mental health issues and homelessness.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2022 21:31

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2022 21:50
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Swastika graffiti was discovered by police at Union Station in Washington DC, according to a report by DCist on Friday afternoon, one day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The marked symbols appear to have been hidden with "makeshift coverings."

MPD Chief Robert Contee stated in a press conference later that day that authorities believe that the culprit responsible for drawing these symbols may be experiencing mental health issues and homelessness. MPD also stated that they are working with the local Jewish community to offer support during their investigation.

Gil Preuss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, stated that he "wants to see a positive outcome for all– including resources for the person who may have done it."

Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, stated in response to the incident that non-Jews need to call out antisemitism as well.

Yad Vashem, in reaction to the news, stated "The use of swastikas, a symbol of evil, cruelty and death, as graffiti outside of Union Station in the capital of the United States of America, a mere two miles from the White House, is repugnant. Following the observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and juxtaposed to the fact that antisemitic materials can be easily purchased with the click of a button, these incidents highlight a very distressing situation not only in the US, but all over the world."

No arrests have been made so far regarding the incident, with Contee stating that "we want to be accurate in making sure that we identify the person who’s responsible."



