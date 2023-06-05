Ben-Gvir to appoint commissioner to handle crime in Arab sector

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he would appoint a special commissioner to handle crime and murders in the Arab sector on Monday, amid a spike in violent crime since the beginning of the year.

90 Arab individuals, including 83 who are Israeli citizens, have been killed in acts of crime and violence since the beginning of the year in Israel, according to the Abraham Initiatives organization.

Ben-Gvir intends to make the appointment within the next two weeks. The commissioner will be tasked with preparing and implementing operative plans to reduce crime in the Arab sector.

"I intend to put the fight against crime and murders in Arab society at the top of the priorities of the National Security Ministry," said Ben-Gvir. "I also intend to allocate enormous resources for this purpose by bringing police officers to the field, raising police salaries and establishing the National Guard."

Police at the scene of a shooting in Qalansawe, June 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Two Israeli Arabs murdered overnight

On Sunday night, two Israeli Arabs were murdered in two separate incidents in Qalansawe in central Israel and I'billin in northern Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with Arab MKs to discuss the spike in violent crime in the Arab sector on Monday evening.

Ra'am MK Mansour Abbas told N12 on Monday morning that his party is demanding that Ben-Gvir be fired, saying "He isn't fit for the position."