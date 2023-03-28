The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ben-Gvir's National Guard to focus on Arab-Israeli crime, mixed cities

Ben-Gvir said that the force would focus on combating “extortion in areas with criminal organizations and ‘mixed’ cities,” a clear implication of focusing on Israeli-Arab crime.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 19:07

Updated: MARCH 28, 2023 19:21
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Israeli Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a ceremony for a new police station in Neot Hovav Industrial zone, southern Israel, March 14, 2023 (photo credit: FLASH90)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s prized new national guard force, if it happens, will focus on fighting criminal organizations, especially in the Arab-Israeli sector, said a spokesperson on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the new force that Ben-Gvir and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to on Monday night will be approved by the cabinet next Sunday.

He said that Ben-Gvir “had talked about it during the elections and it’s in the coalition deal. They have it in most countries, and it will be similar here. There are two models. One, where it’s part of the police and under police control. The second, where it’s a separate part of the national security ministry,” is similar to the Israel Prisons Service and other security-related units.

Next, he noted that “this is good news for Israel. In fact, the last government had tried to build this force, but did not succeed. They did pass an initial budget of NIS $1.4 billion for around 1,800 employees,” but the initial approvals were never translated into reality in the field.

Further, he said that the force would focus on combating “extortion in areas with criminal organizations and ‘mixed’ cities,” a clear implication of focusing on Israeli-Arab crime.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir seen at the entrance to the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir seen at the entrance to the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, March 9, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Along the same lines, he referred to handling situations like what came up during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021 when extremist elements of the Israeli-Arab sector in some mixed cities rioted and attacked nearby Jewish-Israelis.

At the same time, the force would also combat extortion and other illegal activities of Jewish crime organizations.

Yet, with all of the optimism and seeming certainty of Ben-Gvir and his team, the spokesperson admitted that no decision has been made about whether the new force will be under the police or separate.

Policing police policy

Pressed that to date Ben-Gvir has been very frustrated with his inability to influence police policy in a number of areas, the spokesperson acknowledged the dilemma and reiterated that Ben-Gvir may push for the option of a national guard completely separate from the police.

The national guard force would be issued guns and be considered combat police.

The spokesperson did not anticipate jurisdictional fights with the IDF since it would have no role in the West Bank, but did acknowledge there could be some sticky jurisdictional issues to divide up with the police.

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai has not yet commented publicly on the new national guard force or what would happen to the existing force, which has mostly served as a flexible force to reinforce large-scale projects in which the police are involved in.

Recently, sometimes the existing national guard has been involved in crowd control of protests, something which might concern large sectors of the population, if such forces were controlled by Ben-Gvir, who has called on treating left-wing protesters more roughly.

Off the record, police officials have issued a mix of attacks on the new national guard initiative as potentially a private militia or mafia of Ben-Gvir or indifference that as long as the group does not get in the way of the police, it will not be an issue.

The IDF had not responded by press time about its view of the new force.

It is likely that the new national guard would be legally challenged as unconstitutional before the High Court of Justice.

There, how the court would rule would probably be tied to actual claims of the force breaking laws or procedures as opposed to any principled ruling against the force existing.

If the new force discriminates against Arab-Israelis, let alone causes some kind of broader increase of tensions with the Israeli-Arab sector, it could face greater legal scrutiny.

Another realistic possibility is that Netanyahu will only allow Ben-Gvir partial control of the force and will still give Shabtai an oversight role to keep Ben-Gvir in line.

Yet another possibility is that the new national guard will never exist and that Netanyahu used the idea to buy time and keep Ben-Gvir within the coalition while he tries to cut a deal to replace Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit with the much more moderate National Unity Party of Benny Gantz.



