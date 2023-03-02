National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Thursday that he would personally lead the "Safe Route" program to fight crime in the Israeli Arab sector and hold a dialogue with Arab leaders, saying the program would not continue as it had been in the "previous term."

The Safe Route program was launched in October 2021 under then prime minister Naftali Bennett as part of a cabinet decision to allocate NIS 2.5 billion to fight crime in the Arab sector.

The program aims to dismantle criminal organizations, raise the sense of personal security of citizens in general and the Arab sector in particular, reduce the number of illegal weapons, increase the Arab sector's trust in law enforcement and increase cooperation with Arab leaders.

Last October, police announced that, as part of the program, they had acted against about 1,100 criminals in the Arab sector and filed 456 indictments within a year. Over 530 weapons were seized and 3,244 individuals were arrested in that period as well.

Ben-Gvir held a discussion on the program with the head of Israel Police's Department of Investigations and Intelligence and representatives of the State Attorney's Office, the National Security Council, the Shin Bet, the Tax Authority and the Justice Ministry.

Police investigate the scene of a murder of a mother and her daughter in Lod (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Ben-Gvir to hold regular dialogue with some Arab leaders

The minister intends to hold regular dialogue with Arab leaders in order to examine ways to fight crime and restore governance, although he stressed that he would not hold talks with leaders who support terrorism or do not recognize the Jewish and democratic state of Israel.

Ben-Gvir has referred to the Ra'am party and the other representatives of the Arab sector in the Knesset as supporters of terrorism, despite repeated statements by the head of the Ra'am Party, Mansour Abbas, recognizing Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and condemning terrorist attacks. It is unclear as of yet which leaders will be allowed into the dialogue he intends to hold.

Since the beginning of the year, 14 planned murders have been thwarted by police and 305 illegal weapons have been seized.

The decision comes after a series of murders in the Arab sector in recent weeks.

According to the Abraham Initiatives organization, 25 Arab citizens have been murdered since the beginning of the year.