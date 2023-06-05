Palestinian toddler hit by IDF errant fire dies of wounds

A Palestinian toddler who was hit by errant gunfire from IDF soldiers near the Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh and the West Bank settlement of Neveh Tzuf on June 2, succumbed to his wounds on Monday in Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, according to Israeli media.

The toddler was identified as Muhammad al-Tamimi. His 40-year-old father was also seriously injured in the incident and was evacuated to a hospital in Ramallah by the Red Crescent, where he is still being treated.

A preliminary probe into the incident showed the Palestinians were likely hit by IDF gunfire aimed at two other Palestinians who opened fire toward the West Bank settlement, the Israeli military said, stressing its intent to avoid civilian casualties as much as possible.

צה"ל: "שני מחבלים ירו במשך מספר דקות לעבר היישוב נווה צוף. כוח זיהה את הירי והשיב בירי. מסתמן שכתוצאה מהירי של הכוח נפגעו שני פלסטינים. צה"ל מצר על פגיעה בבלתי מעורבים ופועל למניעת אירועים מסוג זה. האירוע מתוחקר" >>> https://t.co/ODhfolNfU6@carmeldangor(צילום: שגב סגל, TPS) pic.twitter.com/kI7iUAY50J — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 1, 2023

The IDF expressed regret over the incident

The IDF later took responsibility for the accidental shooting.

"The IDF regrets harming those who were not involved and works to prevent incidents of this type. The incident is being investigated," an IDF spokesperson said.

Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

IDF soldiers and volunteers from the rescue forces of nearby settlements assisted in evacuating the toddler to the hospital by helicopter.