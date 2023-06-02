The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Four injured, including Palestinian toddler, in overnight West Bank clashes

Two Palestinians were shot in a suspected attack at a military post near the West Bank settlement of Neveh Tzuf on Thursday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 01:25

Updated: JUNE 2, 2023 03:25
IDF soldiers operate in Nablus, May 14, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in Nablus, May 14, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A shooting attack occured in northern Samaria in the West Bank on Thursday night, according to Israeli media. One Israeli was reportedly lightly injured. 

In the early hours of Friday morning, IDF security forces operating in Nablus came under fire in the village of Dir Sharaf in Samaria, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. One soldier was lightly injured and taken to a hospital for further treatment. 

Two Palestinians, including toddler, shot at West Bank military post

Two Palestinians were shot in a suspected attack at a military post near the West Bank settlement of Neveh Tzuf on Thursday night, according to an IDF statement.

One of the victims was a toddler who is currently in critical condition. The other victim shot is a 40-year-old man. A Walla report states that the man is the toddler's father and that the gunfire shots were aimed at the military post.

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a raid of Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, May 9, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a raid of Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, May 9, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The report stated that the victims were shot in a car and that other family members who were in the vehicle were not injured.

An MDA helicopter was launched to the scene, and personnel are providing medical treatment to the wounded. The Red Crescent evacuated the father in serious condition to a hospital in Ramallah, according to Walla. 

The toddler was taken to Sheba Medical Center, according to the IDF. 

This is a developing story.



Tags IDF Nablus West Bank homesh judea and samaria
