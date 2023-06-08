Lod mayor: If Shin Bet law doesn't pass, I'll call for collapse of gov't

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo warned that he would call for the government to dissolve if a law allowing the Shin Bet to investigate crime in the Arab sector isn't passed immediately in a tweet on Wednesday night. Revivo claimed as well that one MK had already agreed to support his ultimatum.

"If the law allowing the Shin Bet to deal with Arab crime is not passed immediately, I call for the overthrow of the government," wrote Revivo. "Get used to the fact that the coalition already has 63 members. I recruited one and soon I will recruit four more."