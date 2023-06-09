The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
IDF clashes with Lebanese citizens along Lebanon border - report

The Lebanese citizens threw rocks at Israeli forces, with the soldiers launching tear gas in response.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 12:13

Updated: JUNE 9, 2023 12:46
Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023 (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The IDF clashed with Lebanese citizens near Mount Dov and Kfar Shouba along the border between Israel and Lebanon on Friday, after the citizens crossed barbed wire fencing placed by Israeli forces, according to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV.

The Lebanese citizens threw rocks at Israeli forces, with the soldiers launching tear gas in response.

Lebanese soldiers and UNIFIL personnel were seen in video from the scene. The IDF brought an armored vehicle to the area. Lebanese soldiers were seen pointing an RPG at an Israeli tank in the area as well in live footage from Al-Mayadeen.

Israeli soldiers guard the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, while Lebanese soldiers work on their side of the border, on May 16, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers guard the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, while Lebanese soldiers work on their side of the border, on May 16, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

On Thursday, Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar reporter Ali Shoeib had reported that local residents were planning to hold a rally along the border near Mount Dov on Friday morning. Shoeib had filmed himself trying to disrupt Israeli forces who were placing border markers in the area in recent days and had published threats against the forces if any Lebanese citizens were injured.

Sheeba Farms, captured by Israel from Syria in 1967, is a contested area along the border that is claimed by Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

Former Lebanese Army official claims Israel 'escalating'

Former Lebanese Army Brig.-Gen. Amine Hoteit claimed in an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Friday that Israel "wants to return to Trump's map, in which it recognized the Golan Heights as part of it and annexed the Shebaa Farms."

"What the region is exposed to raises a large question mark in the field, and what is happening is an Israeli escalation that may be matched by an appropriate Lebanese response," warned Hoteit.

This is a developing story.



