Protesters gather outside Netanyahu's Caesarea's home

Dozens of anti-judicial reform protesters gathered on Sunday morning outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea ahead of this week's vote to appoint members of the Judicial Appointments Committee, according to Hebrew language media.

The Knesset will choose its two representatives on the nine-member Judicial Appointments Committee this Wednesday, in a vote that is critical for the survival of ongoing talks at the President’s Residence over the government’s planned overhaul of the country’s judicial system.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.