Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital after 24-hour truce expires

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 08:59

Clashes and artillery fire were reported in parts of Sudan's capital early on Sunday soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief lull in eight weeks of fighting between rival military factions.

Witnesses said fighting had resumed soon after the ceasefire expired at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in the north of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities, along with Khartoum and Bahri, that make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile.

Residents said there had been artillery fire in the Sharq el-Nil area on the eastern outskirts of the capital, while blasts and clashes were reported in Khartoum.

War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule.

Protesters gather outside Netanyahu's Caesarea's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2023 07:46 AM
Young man killed in violent incident near Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2023 05:58 AM
Two drones crash in Russia's Kaluga region - local governor
By REUTERS
06/11/2023 05:31 AM
Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win Champions League
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 11:59 PM
US West Coast port workers shut down Port of Seattle
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 10:10 PM
28-year-old shot dead in Qalansawe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2023 08:40 PM
France warns Iran on drone deliveries to Russia
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 07:58 PM
Ben-Gvir must be fired due to Arab sector murders, Lapid tells Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/10/2023 07:01 PM
Egypt began requiring visas for all Sudanese after 'unlawful activities'
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 05:21 PM
UK Conservative lawmaker Adams quits, triggering new by-election
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 04:07 PM
Blast at explosives factory in Ankara kills 5 workers - Turkish defense
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 11:20 AM
Britain sees mixed progress in recent Ukraine-Russia fighting
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 10:53 AM
Two planes likely made contact, runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
By REUTERS
06/10/2023 06:57 AM
Ben-Gvir poses a threat to Israel's security - retired police chiefs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/09/2023 10:00 PM
Turkey seizes $1 bln of counterfeit money headed for Africa
By REUTERS
06/09/2023 08:41 PM
