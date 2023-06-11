Haredi protestors block, sabotage light rail construction in Jerusalem

Haredi protestors blocked and sabotaged light rail construction on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem, on Sunday.

The demonstrations, which have been held for years, caused a significant delay in the work and financial damages estimated at millions of shekels.

Police forces arrived at the scene and allowed vehicles and emergency vehicles that were stuck to pass through the blocked road. The police stated that "it will continue to allow the freedom of protest within the limits of the law, but it will not allow violent disorder, causing damage and endangering the public road users."

So far two have been arrested for disturbing the peace and attacking police officers, according to a police report.

Haredi demonstrations have been held in the area as part of the fight against the green light rail line.