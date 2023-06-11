President Isaac Herzog confirmed that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates while speaking at the American Jewish Committee conference in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The President tweeted a clip from the conference in which he congratulated "his good friend" Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE, for assuming leadership of the international climate conference COP28.

He also thanked him for his and his government's personal invitation to the conference.

He also said that the cooperation between Israel and its Arab neighbors on the issue of climate change has huge potential and "sends a spirit of inclusiveness, friendship, and hope to our people".