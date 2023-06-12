Otzma Yehudit MK files police complaint against Ehud Barak

Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer filed a complaint with the police against former prime minister Ehud Barak, accusing him of sedition and incitement on Monday.

"I have now filed a complaint with the Lev Habira police station in Jerusalem against the failed former prime minister Ehud Barak following the words of incitement, defamation and calls to riot, things which were exposed by Channel 14 reporter Motti Kastel. I hope the police will call him in for questioning and deal with these harsh things, harshly."