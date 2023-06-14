IDF reservist steals army hummer to take family on a trip

An IDF reservist is suspected of stealing a military-owned Hummer Jeep on Wednesday and disappearing with it for seven hours, according to Israeli media.

An initial investigation showed that the reservist drove the Jeep, without a license to operate it, to his home in Petah Tikva to take his family on a trip.

"An IDF investigation has been opened into the incident and upon its completion, its findings will be sent to the military attorney's office for an examination," an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

N12 reported that the reservist didn't tell his commanders or anyone else that he was leaving the base.