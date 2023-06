An Israel Police officer was indicted at the Beersheba District Court on Thursday for allegedly committing a sexual offense against his eight-year-old son.

The indictment letter states that the police officer two months ago entered his son's room while he slept, and went on to commit an act of indecency while operating his phone's camera and chatting on an adult website.

The investigation unit requested to order the arrest of the accused until the end of the legal proceedings against him.