Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US's Austin urges Gallant to reopen Rafah crossing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to reach an agreement with Egypt on reopening the Rafah crossing, as well as to resume the flow of aid from Egypt through Kerem Shalom, during a conversation on Wednesday night.

Austin reiterated the US's "strong objections" to the arrest warrant request issued by the ICC Chief Prosecutor. The secretary of defense also stressed the need to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza and to find an "effective mechanism to deconflict humanitarian and military operations inside Gaza."

Austin and Gallant also discussed how best to defeat Hamas' remaining forces in Rafah while minimizing civilian harm.

War cabinet tells negotiating team to continue hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 02:00 AM
IDF soldier seen burning Quran in Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 01:46 AM
We won't come: Few Democrats would boycott Netanyahu speech to Congress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 10:43 PM
Gov't postpones vote on plan to rehabilitate civilians from north Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 09:59 PM
Hezbollah targets struck by IDF in south Lebanon on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 09:58 PM
10 Palestinians killed in Jenin - Palestinian health ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 08:56 PM
White House's Sullivan briefed on Israeli plans to limit civilian harm
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 08:42 PM
Turkey's Erdogan welcomes decision to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 08:34 PM
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:58 PM
Poland says it backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:35 PM
US has ongoing conversation with Israel over weapons use, Blinken says
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:32 PM
Netanyahu: Palestinian evil must not be given to a country
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/22/2024 06:46 PM
EU countries agree to add 10 new subjects added to Iran sanctions
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:41 PM
Islamic State claims attack on vehicle in Iraq which killed soldier
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:29 PM
Pennsylvania workplace shooting leaves two dead outside of Philadelphia
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:27 PM