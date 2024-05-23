US's Austin urges Gallant to reopen Rafah crossing

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to reach an agreement with Egypt on reopening the Rafah crossing, as well as to resume the flow of aid from Egypt through Kerem Shalom, during a conversation on Wednesday night.

Austin reiterated the US's "strong objections" to the arrest warrant request issued by the ICC Chief Prosecutor. The secretary of defense also stressed the need to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza and to find an "effective mechanism to deconflict humanitarian and military operations inside Gaza."

Austin and Gallant also discussed how best to defeat Hamas' remaining forces in Rafah while minimizing civilian harm.