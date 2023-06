Likud MK Tally Gotliv was sanctioned by coalition whip MK Ofir Katz on Thursday after she broke party and coalition discipline by refusing to pull her candidacy in Wednesday's Judicial Selection Committee vote in the Knesset.

Until further notice, Gotliv's membership in the Knesset committees will be frozen, she will not be allowed to propose bills and will not be allowed to speak in the name of the Likud faction in the Knesset.