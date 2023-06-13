The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Who are the candidates for the judicial selection committee?

The voting for the committee is set to begin in the Knesset plenum just before noon on Wednesday.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 16:16
Israeli MKs are seen in the Knesset plenum following a day of voting on March 22, 2023 (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Israeli MKs are seen in the Knesset plenum following a day of voting on March 22, 2023
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

The judge appointment panel that has been at the heart of the judicial reform debates, the Judicial Selection Committee, is set to have new Knesset representatives voted for on Wednesday. 

On Monday, the list of the candidates for the two slots on the Judicial Selection Committee were finalized. 

The nine candidates are Yesh Atid MK Karine Elharrar, Likud MK Avihai Boaron, Shas MK Uriel Busso, Likud MK Tally Gotliv, Likud MK Eli Dalal, Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, Likud MK Moshe Saada, Likud MK Moshe Passal, and Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer. 

Traditionally, since the 1990s one of the Knesset representatives has been a member of the opposition, and the other a member of the ruling coalition. However in recent days, some coalition members have called for the coalition to take the second spot as well. Elharrar is the only opposition member on the list. 

At least one of the candidates must be a woman, according to the official Knesset notice. Three of the nine candidates are women. 

THE HIGH Court of Justice has been a paper tiger in everything concerning the Netanyahu bloc’s interests, says the writer (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE HIGH Court of Justice has been a paper tiger in everything concerning the Netanyahu bloc’s interests, says the writer (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Voting for Judicial Selection Committee to begin on Wednesday at noon

The voting for the committee is set to begin in the Knesset plenum just before noon on Wednesday, and is expected to last three hours. Knesset speaker Amir Ohana will call MKs one-by-one alphabetically by their last names and submit a vote by secret ballot. The votes of four other committees are also being held concurrently. 

The votes will be counted in the Knesset secretary's office by two members of the coalition and opposition each. 

In addition to the two Knesset members, the composition of the nine-member judicial selection committee includes the High Court of Justice president, two other justices, two Bar Association attorneys, the justice minister and another cabinet minister. 

The committee votes for High Court appointments with at least seven or two less than present in favor of the judge candidate. Lower court judges are approved by a simple majority vote. 

Critics of the current formulation argue that the justices and Bar lawyers have a vested interest in cooperating with one another, since Bar members are becoming judges, and can create a majority block on the panel. They contend that the judges have effectively been able to self-select who joins their ranks without say of the electorate. 

In January, Justice Minister Yariv Levin proposed a judicial reform formula which included vastly changing the composition and rules of the judicial selection committee. The  proposal was written as the Judicial Selection Committee bill, which went through several iterations before being put before the Knesset plenum for second and third readings. The advancement of the bill was halted in late March at the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to mass protests against the reforms. 

The final iteration of the bill would have increased the number of members to 11. Instead of two Knesset members, there would have been two MKs from the coalition, two from the opposition, and the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman. The Bar representatives would be removed, and the justice minister would be joined by two cabinet ministers. The High Court president and other two justices would remain, but the justices would be replaced by magistrate and district court presidents for lower court appointments.

The voting would have been changed to a majority vote for High Court appointments, and at least seven for lower court appointments. To provide political balance, if there were three High Court appointments in a Knesset term, at least one opposition MK vote would be needed to approve the next candidate, and if four had been approved that term, the fifth would require an opposition MK and judge. 

Judicial reform critics have argued that these changes would create an automatic majority for a ruling coalition to select judges and thereby politicize and remove the independence of the judiciary. 

The committee has remained one of the most tenuous items in the judicial reform, and has continued to be on the red lines of the negotiating parties at the President's Residence. While both sides have expressed flexibility with other provisions, they have said that the selection committee is a lynchpin issue.



Tags Knesset judges Judicial Selection Committee Judiciary
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by