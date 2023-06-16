The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Shin Bet, IDF arrest Palestinian planning terror attack in Lod

The 16-year-old suspect is a resident of a refugee camp in the West Bank and was found without a residence permit in Lod.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 15:56

Updated: JUNE 16, 2023 16:20
IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Shin Bet and IDF arrested a 16-year-old Palestinian in Lod on Friday who is suspected of planning on carrying out a terror attack.

According to intelligence from Shin Bet and the IDF, the teenager, whose name is Muhammad Nasser Sawalma, was motivated to plan the attack as revenge for activity of Israeli security forces in Nablus in recent weeks.

The suspect is a resident of the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank, and has no affiliation to any organization, according to intelligence information, and was found to be in Lod without a residence permit.

He was handed over to the Shin Bet for further investigation.

IDF operating in the West Bank to arrest terror suspects, August 11, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is a developing story.



Tags Shin Bet Terrorism lod arrest
