2023 Israel Defense Prize awarded to 4 outstanding projects

President Herzog and Defense Minister Gallant awarded the 2023 Israel Defense Prize to four projects in a ceremony at the president's home in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 20:44
The 2023 Israel Defense Prize winners protect their identities. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The 2023 Israel Defense Prize winners protect their identities.
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant awarded the 2023 Israel Defense Prize to four projects developed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israeli Security Agency (Shabak), the Mossad, and the Israeli defense industries.

The Israel Defense Prize has been awarded annually since 1958 by the president of Israel to individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Israel's security

The prizes were awarded by President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and the Director General of the Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir in a ceremony at the President’s residence in Jerusalem. 

Members of the award committee included committee chairman Maj. Gen. (Res.) Udi Adam, committee secretary Asher Wagner, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Roni Numa and Prof. Ofer Firstenberg from the Weizmann Institute. The ceremony was also attended by the head of the Israel Security Agency (ISA), Ronen Bar, and the head of the Mossad, David Barnea.

According to the Defense Ministry spokesperson’s statement, this year's awarded projects included a cutting-edge cyber defense system that ensures the IDF’s security and operational freedom in the digital domain, an intelligence system developed by the ISA and IDF Intelligence Corps, a joint technological initiative led by the Mossad and the IDF’s Unit 8200, and the groundbreaking advancement of a classified operational capability. 

President Isaac Herzog, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to his right and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi to his left, hands an award to one of the winners. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE) President Isaac Herzog, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to his right and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi to his left, hands an award to one of the winners. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Statements from Israel's defense leaders

"Officers, soldiers, and fellow citizens, the women and men of our esteemed defense establishment – your invaluable contributions to Israel’s national strength are truly remarkable," Herzog said at the ceremony. 

"Through your accomplishments, inventions, developments, and outstanding achievements, the security of our beloved nation is safeguarded, ensuring our ability to defend ourselves independently," he continued.

"It is thanks to these endeavors, and to each and every one of you, that we possess a country capable of confronting any threat, vanquishing any adversary, and deterring and overwhelming potential challenges."

The president called the awarded projects "awe-inspiring and "revolutionary" and compared them to the technological advancements found in works of science fiction. 

"Today's ceremony and the four exceptional projects showcase the strength of our defense establishment's incredible human resources," Gallant said. "Through endeavors such as these, we have already achieved the remarkable feat of saving lives and thwarting acts of terror." 

The defense minister went on to say that "With ongoing initiatives in various stages of development, Israel consistently proves its ability to overcome evolving security challenges. These capabilities send a clear message to our adversaries that we are always prepared for any threat."

 “The Israel Defense Prize holds immense significance as the foremost and esteemed accolade, honoring the epitome of excellence. The awards presented today allow Israel’s defense bodies groundbreaking operational superiority in combat in the fields of intelligence, air, sea, and cyber," Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir said. 

Zamir stressed the importance of investing resources in defense and announced that the Defense Ministry intends to increase its research and development budget this year in order to maintain Israel's security and position at the forefront of technology. 



