Prison riot breaks out in Israel's South, guards regain control

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 17:52

The guards of the 'Ella' prison in the South in cooperation with the South District Unit soldiers, neutralized a disturbance and prevented any injuries on Sunday, according to an Israel Prison Service spokesperson.

A riot of criminal prisoners began in one of the wings of the 'Ella' prison, during which the prisoners vandalized public equipment and threw personal equipment around the wing.

The South District Unit forces were directed to disperse the rioting prisoners, using gas and stun grenades. After the forces broke into the wing, the incident ended with the removal of the violators and their punishment.

