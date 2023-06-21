Azerbaijan says Armenian forces shell border area

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 05:17

Armenia's armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the border area of the Sadarak district, Azerbaijan's defense ministry said late on Tuesday.

"Units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army from various small arms," the defense ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Armenian armed formations also fired at the Azeri army positions near Susha in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the ministry said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Armenia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been locked in conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for three decades, regularly exchange fire across their shared border.

Banging sounds heard during Titan submersible search Tuesday
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 06:35 AM
Jeffrey Epstein got $300 mln in US Virgin Islands tax incentives
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 04:05 AM
Russian Navy to receive two new nuclear submarines by end-2023
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 03:25 AM
Dozens of Israelis go to Evyatar in response to terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2023 03:10 AM
Saudi Arabia allocates $7.8 bln worth of investments for Expo 2030
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 02:53 AM
Pentagon's Ukraine accounting error revised up to $6.2 billion
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 02:20 AM
Musk says Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible'
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 01:59 AM
Five killed in blast, fire at Russian gunpowder plant
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 01:00 AM
Fire at wooden pallet factory near Moscow fast-spreading
By REUTERS
06/21/2023 12:29 AM
Zelensky: Our forces are destroying the enemy in east, south
By REUTERS
06/20/2023 10:45 PM
Judicial reform bill debate postponed after Eli terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 10:45 PM
Hamas chief Haniyeh and Iran's Raisi discuss Palestinian cause in Tehran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 10:18 PM
Dozens protest, throw stones at Tapuah junction following terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 09:17 PM
25 dead following reported prison riot in Honduras
By REUTERS
06/20/2023 09:12 PM
Kiryat Motzkin mayor detained after bribery, fraud indictement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2023 08:22 PM
