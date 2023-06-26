US to test Palestinian dual-nationals' Israeli access in July

The United States will test Palestinian-Americans' freedom of travel in Israel next month as part of preparations for proposed US visa exemptions for Israelis, an official briefed on the preparations said on Monday.

Israel has satisfied some conditions for the US Visa Waver Program (VWP), to which it hopes to be admitted by October.

What remains is to demonstrate reciprocal access for Palestinian-Americans at Israel's borders and to the West Bank.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Ynet TV on Sunday that a "pilot program" to keep the country's VWP candidacy on track would be launched in mid-July. He did not elaborate.