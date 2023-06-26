Israel advances plans for 5,700 West Bank homes despite US objections

Israel's government approved the construction of 5,700 additional housing units for Jewish settlers in the West Bank on Monday, despite US pressure to halt settlement expansion that Washington sees as an obstacle to peace with Palestinians.

The plans for approval of the housing units in various areas of the West Bank were approved by Israel's Supreme Planning Council. Jewish settler leadership praised the decision.

"I thank the Israeli government for the continued development of Israeli settlement," the head of the West Bank Gush Etzion Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne'eman said. "Especially in these difficult days, this is the most appropriate Zionist answer to all those who seek our help."

