Hundreds of protesters demonstrate outside of Justice Minister's home

A group of several hundred protesters gathered outside of Justice Minister Yariv Levin's home early Tuesday morning to protest against the judicial reform legislation, Hebrew media reported.

The protesters, who are members of Brothers in Arms, blocked streets with wired fences as well as set up a display that they called "dictatorship sausage from the Levin deli."

Several arrests were made, and clashes between the demonstrators and the police ensued.

On Monday, the Knesset held a deliberation session to address the proposed reforms concerning the narrowing of reasonable doubt.