The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hundreds of protesters demonstrate outside of Justice Minister's home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 07:15

Updated: JUNE 27, 2023 08:30
Hundreds of members of the reservist protest "Brothers in Arms" demonstrated this morning in front of the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modi'in, blocking his exit from his home. (photo credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)
Hundreds of members of the reservist protest "Brothers in Arms" demonstrated this morning in front of the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modi'in, blocking his exit from his home.
(photo credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)

A group of several hundred protesters gathered outside of Justice Minister Yariv Levin's home early Tuesday morning to protest against the judicial reform legislation, Hebrew media reported.

The protesters, who are members of Brothers in Arms, blocked streets with wired fences as well as set up a display that they called "dictatorship sausage from the Levin deli."

Several arrests were made, and clashes between the demonstrators and the police ensued.

Hundreds of members of the reservist protest "Brothers in Arms" demonstrated this morning in front of the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modi'in, blocking his exit (Brothers in Arms)

On Monday, the Knesset held a deliberation session to address the proposed reforms concerning the narrowing of reasonable doubt. 



Tags protests israel protest Yariv Levin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by