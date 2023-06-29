Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold talks on Thursday morning to touch on the issue of public demonstrations and the potential restrictions thereof, according to Hebrew language media reports.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Moran Zer Katzenstein, leader of the judicial reform protest group Bonot Alternativa, was arrested during a demonstration in front of Likud minister May Golan's home in Tel Aviv, according to various Israeli media sources.

"We don't have a problem with the demonstrations," government officials said in a statement according to ynet, touching on Netanyahu's upcoming statements. "The problem is with [physically] attacking politicians."

Backlash from opposition and protest groups

The "Kaplan Force" protest group responded to this announcement, saying: "This is a direct continuation of the arrests and extraditions of protesters from their homes...Preventing demonstrations against the government because it is unpleasant for [the government] is something found only in dictatorships."

Labor party leader MK Merav Michaeli released a statement on Twitter following Katzenstein's arrest, saying: "Arrest the leader of Bonot Aternativa? Israel Police, are you out of your minds? This is a woman who devotes most of her time to promoting equality for women and protecting women.

Labor MK Merav Michaeli is seen speaking at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on March 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Your role at this time in protecting democracy is critical. You cannot let the evil spirit of Ben Gvir, a convicted felon let me remind you, seep into the ranks of the police. The Israel Police must be neutral and objective. You are not the political police!"