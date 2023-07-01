Fire breaks out near central Israeli moshav, houses evacuated

A large fire broke out on Saturday in the moshav of Beit Uziel, in central Israel, near Ramla.

Due to the fire, the first and second rows of houses in the moshav were evacuated.

Six firefighting crews from Israel's Fire and Rescue Services were seen at the scene in an attempt to stop the fire's spread.

As of Saturday afternoon, the teams were working across two sectors, managing to prevent the fire from reaching buildings in the moshav. Excavators were being used as part of the extinguishing operations.

This is a developing story.