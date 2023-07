Israel has greenlit the purchase of 25 Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, known in the Israeli Air Force as "Adir," from the United States in a deal worth some $3 billion, the IDF and Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi's recommendation to purchase the new fleet, which will bring Israel to a total number of 75 fighter jets.

This is a developing story.