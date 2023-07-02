Syrian air defense missile explodes in air on way to Israel - IDF

A Syrian air defense missile exploded in the air while headed towards Israeli territory on Saturday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. The incident came amid reports of alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

No special directives have been issued for the home front. Shrapnel from the missile reportedly landed in Rahat in southern Israel, over 180 km (111 miles) from the closest border with Syria and over 400 km (240 miles) from Homs.

Syrian state media reported on Saturday night that Syrian air defenses were activated in the Homs Governorate in central Syria in response to alleged Israeli airstrikes in the area.

Strikes come two weeks after last reported airstrikes in Syria

The last alleged Israeli airstrike to target sites in Syria was reported on June 14, when a Syrian soldier was seriously injured in strikes targeting Damascus, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Capital Voice news site reported at the time that explosions were heard in the area of the headquarters of the Syrian Army's 1st Division in al-Kiswah, south of Damascus, which is used by Iranian and Iran-backed forces as well. A fire broke out at the headquarters amid the strikes, according to the report.

Syrian air defense missiles have overshot and flown into Israeli airspace in the past.

In February 2022, rocket sirens sounded in and near Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, after an anti-aircraft missile fired from Syria exploded mid-air.

In September 2021, a Syrian surface-to-air missile (SAM) was launched toward Israel and detonated over the Mediterranean Sea. Some of the shrapnel from the missile was found later in northern Tel Aviv.

This is a developing story.