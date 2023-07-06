The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Swedish NATO membership within reach, says NATO chief Stoltenberg

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2023 17:13

Updated: JULY 6, 2023 18:26

Sweden joining NATO is within reach, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday following a meeting in Brussels to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the alliance.

"Now it is time for Sweden to join the alliance," he said, adding that it was possible that a positive decision will follow at the alliance's summit in Vilnius next week.

 Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Sweden needs to put its anti-terrorism-related legal amendments into practice to be able to receive Ankara's approval for its NATO bid.

"Sweden took some steps regarding legal changes, removed defense industry restrictions against Turkey... The legal changes should be put into practice now," Fidan told reporters after a trilateral meeting with Sweden and NATO.

Woman in critical condition pulled from water on Carmel Beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 04:41 PM
One seriously injured in car accident on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 04:39 PM
UK police say one child dead after collision at south London school
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 04:38 PM
Britain adds 13 designations under its Iran sanctions regime
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 04:09 PM
Israel struck Iranian targets in Damascus overnight - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2023 02:36 PM
TikTok asks US judge to block Montana ban before Jan. 1 effective date
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 05:34 AM
Three killed, 60 apartments damaged in Lviv, Ukraine attack -mayor
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 04:33 AM
Mexico bus crash kills 29, injures 19 in Oaxaca
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 04:15 AM
Ukraine governor reports casualties, infrastructure hit in Lviv
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 03:51 AM
Salvadoran court adds new prison sentence for ex-President Funes
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 02:17 AM
Suspected gas leak kills 24 in Johannesburg informal settlement
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 12:50 AM
Blinken urges Turkey support for Sweden to join NATO in call with FM
By REUTERS
07/06/2023 12:48 AM
Bus accident in Mexico leaves 27 dead, 21 injured
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 11:15 PM
Russia opens criminal case after attack on journalist, lawyer in Chechny
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 10:25 PM
OPEC Secretary General: Four new countries consulted to join OPEC
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 08:57 PM
