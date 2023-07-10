Ma'aleh Adumim resident indicted for allegedly sexually abusing girls

Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against a 22-year-old resident of Ma'aleh Adumim on Monday for allegedly committing sexual offenses against children between the ages of 10-13 on Instagram, according to a Walla report.

The 22-year-old, identified as Lotem Tobul, allegedly made sexual advances toward two girls aged 10 and 12 while they were staying with relatives last year, according to the indictment.

In addition to that, he is accused of having had sexual conversations with other girls on Instagram, lying about his age and asking the girls to send him sexual photos and videos to him.