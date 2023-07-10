A terrorist attack that was suspected of targeting the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan was thwarted on Monday, according to media reports.

The security services of Azerbaijan arrested an Afghan citizen on suspicion of planning an attack against a foreign embassy in the country the State Security Service of Azerbaijan reported. In the report, the embassy did not specify which country he planned to attack, but it was hinted that it was the Israeli embassy.

According to local authorities, the citizen, 23-year-old Pavzan Musa Khan, was arrested after conspiring with others to carry out a terror attack, believed to include explosives and fires, against the embassy of another country.

President Isaac Herzog and Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Baku, on May 29, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Plans to carry out mass terror

The report they released did not specify which embassy was the target of the attack, but the media hinted that it was the Israeli embassy. The assessment is based on photographs released by the security service, in which it appears that Musa Khan followed the Hyatt Regency hotel complex, where, among other things, the Israeli embassy in Baku is located.

According to security forces, Musa Khan planned to carry out "terrorist operations within the territory of Azerbaijan that would cause damage to health, property, and life, with the aim of undermining social stability in the country, creating panic among the population and influencing decision-making by state authorities and international organizations."

It was also reported that in order to plan the attack, "surveillance was established on the area where diplomatic missions are located, contacts were made with other people who could be involved in the activity, and they assisted in the purchase of weapons and explosives," Israeli media reported.

This is a developing story.