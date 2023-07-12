The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu criticizes reservist pilots' protests in new recordings

Recordings of the prime minister heard him condemning and raising his voice against the pilots' reluctance to serve under the reforms.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 12, 2023 21:44

Updated: JULY 13, 2023 00:41
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday criticized the reservist pilots who are refusing to serve as a protest against judicial reforms.

"I can't imagine anything more severe - organizing such a mass violation of the service law. It's impossible... it's simply impossible to grasp it!" he said. "This is a case that harms the body of the state, the security of the state! And it's not just disabling our capabilities, it's also what it does to our deterrent power!"

Recordings of the prime minister were revealed on Channel 13, where he was heard condemning and raising his voice against the pilots' reluctance to serve under the reforms.

"I can't imagine anything more severe - organizing such a mass violation of the service law. It's impossible... it's simply impossible to grasp it! This is a case that harms the body of the state, the security of the state! And it's not just disabling our capabilities, it's also what it does to our deterrent power!" 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

A letter supporting the reservist pilots

In the meantime, hundreds of retired aircrew fighters in reserve published a letter of support for the pilots. "We state in the clearest way to the active reserve group: We will support, without reservation, any of your protest actions, including the immediate suspension of volunteering.

"On Tuesday, the Knesset approved in the first reading a law that fatally harms the legal system in Israel, by an obviously unreasonable expansion of the government's scope of decisions, beyond any possibility of judicial review. When government decisions cannot be reviewed reasonably by the court, one of the pillars of democracy in Israel immediately collapses, and a direct path opens to a governing space called a dictatorship," the letter continued.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting next to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister, Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich in the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting next to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister, Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich in the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Another senior officer, who is a lieutenant colonel and flight instructor in the Air Force, informed officials on Tuesday night that he was ending his reserve service.

The Brothers in Arms reservist group responded to the recordings of the prime minister, stating that "Netanyahu is destroying Israel's security and relations with the United States. Abolishing the reasonableness clause is a de facto dictatorship. Let him immediately stop the legislation that is tearing the people apart and face the fact that a people's army only exists in a democracy."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by