Justices Sohlberg and Hayut issue rare rebukes of judicial reform policy

The reasonableness bill would limit the the ability of the courts to strike down government administrative decisions deemed extremely unreasonable.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 17, 2023 18:24

Updated: JULY 17, 2023 19:01
Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut sits with Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg during a court hearing. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut sits with Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg during a court hearing.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

High Court of Justice President Esther Hayut and Justice Noam Sohlberg issued rare public comments and rebukes on aspects of the judicial reform on Monday, respectively addressing the situation with the Judicial Selection Committee and the reasonableness standard bill.

Sohlberg, whose statements have been cited by Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman as a basis for the advancing reasonableness bill, said that legislation was the correct way to address issues with the common law doctrine. 

"I did not think then, three and a half years ago, in that lecture, on amendment through legislation," said Sohlberg through the official judiciary spokesperson. "I was thinking about a trend that would come through rulings. At the end of the lecture, I indicated that reasonableness, interpretation and proportionality invite significant challenges which oblige us to deepen the important discussion on appropriate limits of judicial discretion."

"This is the proposal of the alliance of the corrupt who are interested in gaining control over all the government and preparing the way for the removal of the legal adviser to the government."

MK Gilad Kariv

Labor MK Gilad Kariv said that Sohlberg's disavowal of legislation on reasonableness showed that coalition politicians had promoted the bill using the justice's name in vain. 

"This is the proposal of the alliance of the corrupt who are interested in gaining control over all the government and preparing the way for the removal of the legal adviser to the government," said Kariv.

MK Simcha Rothman is seen presiding over a Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee session on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on July 16, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Simcha Rothman is seen presiding over a Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee session on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on July 16, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

What is the reasonableness bill?

The reasonableness bill would limit the use of the ability of the courts to strike down government administrative decisions deemed extremely beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority would decide. If passed, the courts could not engage in judicial review of decisions by the government, ministers, and prime minister.

Earlier on Monday, Kan News reported that Hayut criticized the decision of the government not to convene the Judicial Selection Committee to begin appointing judges. Justice Minister Yariv Levin has indicated that the government would not convene the panel until it had been reformed, a central proposal of the judicial reform.

"I view very seriously the fact that the Judicial Selection Committee has not yet convened, given the significant shortage of judges and the resulting damage to the service provided to the public due to the large load of procedures in the system," Hayut said according to Kan. 

A spokesperson for Levin said that they would not comment on Hayut's statement.

It is rare for High Court justices to comment about policies and proceedings that are not before their bench.



