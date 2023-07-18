The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
161 Air Force reservists announce they're immediately stopping their service

The reservists warned that the reform will turn Israel "from a democracy into a dictatorship."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2023 19:57

Updated: JULY 18, 2023 20:51
An Israeli Air Force F-35 during Operation Breaking Dawn, August 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An Israeli Air Force F-35 during Operation Breaking Dawn, August 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

161 Air Force control officer reservists announced on Tuesday evening that they were stopping their volunteer reserve service, effective immediately, due to the government's planned judicial reform.

"We are a group of reservists who are at the forefront of thinking, planning, and control of Air Force operations in times of calm and combat for decades," wrote the reservists. "We serve at the Air Force headquarters and outside it, among us are air crew members, controllers, drone operators, intelligence officers, and other positions."

The reservists pointed to the reasonableness standard bill set to pass into law on Sunday and the judicial selection committee bill which was approved in a first reading in March, stating "the final approval of either of these laws and their entry into the statute book of the State of Israel is a formal and short process, but one that will drastically change the essence and face of the state and turn it from a democracy into a dictatorship."

The Air Force personnel stressed that they were not prepared to carry out missions "under a regime in which the foundations of democracy are trampled one after the other."

Israeli Air Force (IAF) personnel are seen marching by a fighter jet hanger. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Israeli Air Force (IAF) personnel are seen marching by a fighter jet hanger. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF declines to comment on reservists' announcement

The IDF declined to respond, but over recent weeks has said that it expected a much smaller number of reservists to actually drop out than those who signed letters.

According to the IDF, to date, the vast majority of those who have said they had quit have not actually done so when push came to shove.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



IDF
