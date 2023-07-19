Biden: Netanyahu must stop Israeli judicial reform - NYT

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must stop the judicial reform legislation and build a broad consensus, US President Joe Biden told the New York Times's Thomas Friedman on Wednesday in a "clear and direct message to the prime minister."

Biden, who is "deeply worried for the stability and future of Israel," was quoted by NYT as recommending "not to rush...I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here."

Biden and Netanyahu spoke on Monday evening for the first time in months, as the US president invited Netanyahu to meet in the United States at an undisclosed date. The phone conversation came amid friction over Israel’s judicial reform process, Iran, and accelerated West Bank settlement activity, and amid President Isaac Herzog's White House visit.

This is a developing story.