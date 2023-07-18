The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Anti-reform protesters to march from Tel Aviv on Jerusalem

The about 50 kilometer march will take four days to complete.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2023 19:06

Updated: JULY 18, 2023 19:27
People demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial reform, on a highway leading to Jerusalem July 18, 2023. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
People demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial reform, on a highway leading to Jerusalem July 18, 2023.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Protesters against the government's judicial reform plan intend to march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem starting Tuesday night.

The march, which will cover a distance of about 50 kilometers, will set off from Democracy Square on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv at 8:30 p.m. and then head to Jerusalem, marching during the evening and the early morning in order to avoid the heatwave currently hitting Israel.

The participants will sleep outside along the way.

The march was initiated by Prof. Shikma Bresler and Moshe Redman, leaders of the anti-reform protest movements, as well as Ran Harnevo, the founder of the Tikva intiative, and Ami Dror, one of the leaders of the hi-tech protest.

The organizers stated that the "spontaneous" march is intended to create pressure against the "dictatorial intentions of the Israeli government," and invited anyone who opposes the reform to take part in the march.

Masses gather at Hemed Interchange to protest the preliminary passage of the Reasonableness Standard in the Knesset the night before. (credit: ARIEL SHEINBERG) Masses gather at Hemed Interchange to protest the preliminary passage of the Reasonableness Standard in the Knesset the night before. (credit: ARIEL SHEINBERG)

Prof. Karine Nahon, who has been vocal in the anti-reform protests, explained that the march is expected to take four days, ending on Saturday, so that the protesters arrive in Jerusalem ahead of the vote on the reasonableness standard bill.

The participants will march along Highway 1 to the Knesset, publishing periodic updates and maps on their location in order to allow those interested to join at any point.

Anti-reform protesters conduct 'National Day of Resistance'

The march was announced as protesters against the judicial reform plan conducted a "National Day of Resistance" throughout the country on Tuesday, disrupting train traffic and holding demonstrations in cities and towns across Israel.

The reasonableness standard bill is set to pass in its final readings on Sunday, becoming the first bill in the judicial reform plan to be passed into law.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by