Anti-reform protesters to march from Tel Aviv on Jerusalem

Protesters against the government's judicial reform plan intend to march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem starting Tuesday night.

The march, which will cover a distance of about 50 kilometers, will set off from Democracy Square on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv at 8:30 p.m. and then head to Jerusalem, marching during the evening and the early morning in order to avoid the heatwave currently hitting Israel.

The participants will sleep outside along the way.

The march was initiated by Prof. Shikma Bresler and Moshe Redman, leaders of the anti-reform protest movements, as well as Ran Harnevo, the founder of the Tikva intiative, and Ami Dror, one of the leaders of the hi-tech protest.

The organizers stated that the "spontaneous" march is intended to create pressure against the "dictatorial intentions of the Israeli government," and invited anyone who opposes the reform to take part in the march.

Masses gather at Hemed Interchange to protest the preliminary passage of the Reasonableness Standard in the Knesset the night before. (credit: ARIEL SHEINBERG)

Prof. Karine Nahon, who has been vocal in the anti-reform protests, explained that the march is expected to take four days, ending on Saturday, so that the protesters arrive in Jerusalem ahead of the vote on the reasonableness standard bill.

The participants will march along Highway 1 to the Knesset, publishing periodic updates and maps on their location in order to allow those interested to join at any point.

Anti-reform protesters conduct 'National Day of Resistance'

The march was announced as protesters against the judicial reform plan conducted a "National Day of Resistance" throughout the country on Tuesday, disrupting train traffic and holding demonstrations in cities and towns across Israel.

The reasonableness standard bill is set to pass in its final readings on Sunday, becoming the first bill in the judicial reform plan to be passed into law.