Israel, US sign MOU regarding visa-free travel

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Mike Herzog, and the American ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, signed the reciprocity agreement that promotes the country to receive a visa exemption for the United States.

"I was privileged today to represent the government of Israel in signing a US-Israel memorandum of understanding on the extension of reciprocal privileges in the visa waiver program," Israeli Ambassador Herzog announced today. "This is a significant milestone towards Israel joining the program."

"Thank you to everybody on both sides who worked so diligently towards this goal, especially my colleague and dear friend Ambassador Tom Nides and DHS Under Secretary Rob Silvers, for their significant contributions," declared Herzog.