IDF officer killed in training accident in southern Israel

IDF Cpt. Lider Peretz, 21, from Or Yehuda, was killed and another soldier was lightly injured in a training accident at a base in southern Israel on Thursday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Peretz was a logistics officer in the 7th Armored Brigade. She was subsequently posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain after the incident.

The military police have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The spokesperson’s unit noted that, upon concluding the investigation, the findings will be handed over to the office of the military’s attorney for examination.

Furthermore, in a joint decision from Colonel Michel Yanko, the head of the technology and logistics division and Colonel Uri Gordin, the commander of the Northern Command, the decision has been made to establish a team of experts headed by National Army TNA commander, Lt. Col. Moshe Artzi.

In a Twitter statement, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his condolences to Peretz’s family.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for the IDF reserve soldiers, in the Israeli parliament on June 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“I received with pain and sorrow the news of the death of the late Capt. Leader Peretz, a logistics officer in the 7th Brigade,” Gallant wrote. [Peretz] was killed this morning in an accident while working at an IDF base in the south of Israel.

My heart goes out to her family in their most difficult time. The IDF will study the circumstances of the accident and draw the necessary lessons from it. May her memory be a blessing”

קיבלתי בכאב ובצער את הידיעה על מותה של סרן לידר פרץ ז"ל, קצינת לוגיסטיקה בחטיבה 7, שנהרגה הבוקר בתאונה במהלך עבודה בבסיס צה"ל בדרום הארץ.לבי עם בני משפחתה בשעתם הקשה מכל. צה״ל ילמד את נסיבות התאונה ויפיק ממנה את הלקחים הנדרשים.יהי זכרה ברוך. pic.twitter.com/6g52GgH61a — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) July 20, 2023

Captain Peretz’s funeral

The IDF Spokesperson announced that Captain Peretz’s funeral will be held on Friday at 1 pm at the military cemetery in Kiryat Shaul.

“The IDF shares in the family's grief and will continue to accompany it,” said the spokesperson.

This is not the first instance this year of an IDF soldier being killed due to an accident. In January, Cpl. Dennis Zinobayev was killed when a grenade exploded in his room at the Kfir training base Bekaot.