IDF presents findings after soldier dies in accident

Dennis Zinobayev was killed and three of his comrades were injured when a grenade exploded in their room in January.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 06:01
Corporal Dennis Zinobayev who was killed when a grenade in his bag exploded. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Corporal Dennis Zinobayev who was killed when a grenade in his bag exploded.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The findings of the investigation into the circumstances of the death of IDF soldier Cpl. Dennis Zinobayev were recently announced by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Zinobayev who served in the IDF Kfir Brigade, was killed and three of his comrades were injured when a grenade exploded in their room at the Kfir training base Bekaot on January 15, 2023.

What was the cause?

The main cause of the incident, according to the findings, was the failure to adhere to safety procedures, which prohibit picking up debris from a training area and bringing it into the a room.

The IDF suspected a grenade was taken to the soldier's room. It reportedly was not being played with, but detonated when the bag it was in fell on the floor. 

On a broader level, lessons that were taken from the investigation included the prevention of the presence of debris in the training areas, as well as to deepen awareness among soldiers about the danger of touching spent ammunition and weapons.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Beyond that, the investigation committee found that a normal military routine was maintained at the training base.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi accepted the recommendations of the investigation committee and ordered to implement its conclusions throughout the IDF.

Following the conclusions of the investigation, it was decided that the responsible commanders will be reprimanded.

The findings and conclusions were presented to the Zinobayev family and those injured in the incident. The IDF shares in the family's grief and continues to accompany it, it said in the statement.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this story.



