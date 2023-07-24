US President Joe Biden has revealed that he is very concerned about the expected vote on Monday in the Knesset regarding the bill to repeal the reasonableness clause, in its second and third reading.

In a statement that the US president conveyed to Walla!, he called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to proceed with the legislation in its current form.

Biden's remarks highlight a growing international apprehension towards the legislative moves in Israel. His comments to Barak Ravid, the political reporter of "Walla!", underscore the importance of the situation, particularly given the close ties between the US and Israel.

Biden says judicial reform 'widens the rifts in Israel'

"From the point of view of Israel's friends in the US," Biden said, "it seems that the proposal being discussed as part of the judicial reform only widens the rifts in Israel and doesn't narrow them."

Biden's statement comes at a particularly critical time, with just 12 hours before the anticipated vote in the Knesset. Concurrently, Israel's President Herzog is reported to be actively seeking a compromise between the government and the opposition concerning the legislative amendments to the judicial system.

Israeli security forces use a water cannon as protesters hold flags during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem July 23, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Moreover, Biden directly addressed the gravity of the external threats Israel faces: "Given the magnitude of the threats and challenges facing Israel," he stated, "it's not logical for Israeli leaders to rush ahead with this. Israeli leaders need to focus on bringing all the people together to achieve a consensus."

The Israeli government and the Knesset have yet to respond to the remarks.