Suspected arrested after burned body found in Jordan Valley

A Tel Aviv man was arrested as a murder suspect in the case of a burned body discovered in a date tree plantation in the Jordan Valley, the police made public on Monday.

The 25-year-old suspected was arrested on July 14, 48 hours after the body had been discovered on July 12.

Police said that the investigation had thus far indicated that the suspect and victim had stayed together the night before in Tiberias, then drove to the Jordan Valley the next day where he stabbed the victim to death. The suspect allegedly set the body on fire to destroy evidence.

The suspect was brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate Court on Monday, and had his detention extended.