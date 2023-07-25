The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Tel Aviv light rail set to open in early August - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2023 15:14

The Tel Aviv light rail is expected to open in the first half of August, Calcalist reported on Tuesday.

The NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System and the Transportation Ministry are still waiting for one last permit from the German company providing safety overview for the project. The last permit is expected to be received in the coming days.

The two dates being considered for the opening are reportedly August 4 or August 14.

Earlier this month, Israeli media reported that the light rail had received all the necessary permits and would open by the end of the month.

Britain says Russia may start attacking civilian ships in Black Sea
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 05:04 PM
Ron DeSantis involved in car accident but is uninjured, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 04:28 PM
Putin ally says Russian sanctions 'catastrophic' for food market
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 04:14 PM
US says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:53 PM
TikTok to launch e-commerce platform in US to sell China-made goods
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:50 PM
Moody's to publish special report on Israel's credit rating - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 03:38 PM
Russian lawmakers vote to raise conscription age limit to 30
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:20 PM
Labor court rules against health system strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 02:44 PM
Kremlin: Putin and Lukashenko discussed Wagner, cooperation, threats
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 12:58 PM
UK urges Israel to ensure the independence of judiciary is preserved
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 12:43 PM
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships destroyed two Ukrainian drones - Russia
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 11:22 AM
Chinese naval fleet in Russia on friendly visit - Chinese state media
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 11:13 AM
IDF arrests eight Palestinians in overnight raid of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 10:42 AM
Russian delegation to visit North Korea - KCNA
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 10:19 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Turkey – EMSC
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 09:07 AM
