Tel Aviv light rail set to open in early August - report

The Tel Aviv light rail is expected to open in the first half of August, Calcalist reported on Tuesday.

The NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System and the Transportation Ministry are still waiting for one last permit from the German company providing safety overview for the project. The last permit is expected to be received in the coming days.

The two dates being considered for the opening are reportedly August 4 or August 14.

Earlier this month, Israeli media reported that the light rail had received all the necessary permits and would open by the end of the month.