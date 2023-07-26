High Court hearing on new law set for after summer recess

A hearing for the petitions against the judicial Reform reasonableness standard bill will be set in September after the court recess, the High Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday.

Despite the request by petitioners to issue an interim injunction against the reasonableness standard bill, the court determined that there was no place for such an order at this time.

The legislation was added to the law book and came into effect on Wednesday.

Respondents, which include the government, Knesset, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, have ten days to respond once the final date is set.

Barrage of petitions were filed against the bill

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by Justice Minister Yariv Levin (right) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the Knesset plenum, earlier this year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A barrage of petitions was filed against the reasonableness bill on Monday and Tuesday after it had passed in a dramatic Knesset voting session on Monday.

An amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, the new law would restrict the use of judicial review against government, ministerial and prime ministerial administrative decisions by deeming them far beyond what a reasonable and responsible authority would undertake.