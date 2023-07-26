The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

High Court hearing on new law set for after summer recess

A barrage of petitions was filed against the reasonableness bill on Monday and Tuesday, after it had passed in a dramatic Knesset voting session on Monday.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 26, 2023 14:34

Updated: JULY 26, 2023 14:45
OPPOSITION MKS wrap themselves in Israeli flags during the Knesset vote on judicial reform on Monday night. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
OPPOSITION MKS wrap themselves in Israeli flags during the Knesset vote on judicial reform on Monday night.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A hearing for the petitions against the judicial Reform reasonableness standard bill will be set in September after the court recess, the High Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday.

Despite the request by petitioners to issue an interim injunction against the reasonableness standard bill, the court determined that there was no place for such an order at this time. 

The legislation was added to the law book and came into effect on Wednesday.

Respondents, which include the government, Knesset, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, have ten days to respond once the final date is set.

Barrage of petitions were filed against the bill

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by Justice Minister Yariv Levin (right) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the Knesset plenum, earlier this year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by Justice Minister Yariv Levin (right) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the Knesset plenum, earlier this year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A barrage of petitions was filed against the reasonableness bill on Monday and Tuesday after it had passed in a dramatic Knesset voting session on Monday.

An amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, the new law would restrict the use of judicial review against government, ministerial and prime ministerial administrative decisions by deeming them far beyond what a reasonable and responsible authority would undertake.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by