BREAKING NEWS

Yesh Atid petitions High Court to convene Judicial Selection Committee

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 25, 2023 12:56

Yesh Atid petitioned the High Court of Justice on Tuesday to order Justice Minister Yariv Levin to convene the Judicial Selection Committee, after weeks of refusal to assemble the panel.

The petition argued that the decision not to convene the panel was against the public interest and fairness. The committee needed to be assembled in due haste to begin appointments to fill the dearth of judges in the judiciary.

Levin had been trusted as the justice minister to convene the committee, but according to the petition, had refused to do so in an effort to prevent the panel's regular activity until he had succeeded in passing legislation to change the composition and rules of the committee in line with the judicial reform.

Kremlin: Putin and Lukashenko discussed Wagner, cooperation, threats
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 12:58 PM
UK urges Israel to ensure the independence of judiciary is preserved
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 12:43 PM
Russian Black Sea Fleet ships destroyed two Ukrainian drones - Russia
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 11:22 AM
Chinese naval fleet in Russia on friendly visit - Chinese state media
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 11:13 AM
IDF arrests eight Palestinians in overnight raid of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 10:42 AM
Russian delegation to visit North Korea - KCNA
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 10:19 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Turkey – EMSC
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 09:07 AM
Gallant should have resigned over judicial reform - former Mossad chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 08:28 AM
Magnitude-6.0 quake strikes off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 04:34 AM
US DOJ sues Texas over floating border barriers
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 11:36 PM
White House says it does not support attacks inside Russia
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 11:23 PM
Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 06:21 PM
Fire breaks out in Jerusalem Hills, Tzova residents evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 04:02 PM
Russia now producing more munitions per month than in all of 2022
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 03:53 PM
Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying police order
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 01:37 PM
