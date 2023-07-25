Yesh Atid petitions High Court to convene Judicial Selection Committee

Yesh Atid petitioned the High Court of Justice on Tuesday to order Justice Minister Yariv Levin to convene the Judicial Selection Committee, after weeks of refusal to assemble the panel.

The petition argued that the decision not to convene the panel was against the public interest and fairness. The committee needed to be assembled in due haste to begin appointments to fill the dearth of judges in the judiciary.

Levin had been trusted as the justice minister to convene the committee, but according to the petition, had refused to do so in an effort to prevent the panel's regular activity until he had succeeded in passing legislation to change the composition and rules of the committee in line with the judicial reform.