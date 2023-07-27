The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Judicial Selection Committee petition hearing date set

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 27, 2023 13:21

The hearing on petitions demanding that Justice Minister Yariv Levine Convene the Judicial Selection Committee is set for September 7.

The three justices that will preside over the case, Justices Anat Baron, David Mintz, and Yosef Elron were selected because they do not sit on the Judicial Selection Committee currently and will not do so in the near future.

Petitions were filed by Yesh Atid and the Movement for Quality Government in Israel after weeks of refusal by the government to assemble the panel. Levine has stated that he would not convene the panel until it was reformed.

Two east Jerusalem residents to be prosecuted for attacking their sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 02:47 PM
Russia repelled Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut, Zaporizhzhia regions
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 02:10 PM
Amazon workers at two UK fulfilment centers to strike in August
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 12:19 PM
Prince Harry gets partial go ahead for Murdoch UK tabloid trial
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 12:18 PM
Ukraine to limit Israelis visiting Uman for Rosh Hashanah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 12:03 PM
Six killed, seven injured in Siberian helicopter crash - TASS
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 11:58 AM
Rocket remnants after Jenin terror group allegedly fired one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 11:32 AM
Police arrest suspected pedophile in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 10:56 AM
Defense Minister Gallant speaks to Turkish counterpart on cooperation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 10:38 AM
Former MK David Levy admitted to cardiac ICU, condition is stable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 10:36 AM
Police dispose of pipe bomb in Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 10:27 AM
Border Police arrest Hamas coordinator in Ramallah university
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 10:21 AM
Anti-gov't message sprayed outside Mazkeret Batya synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 10:09 AM
26 port infrastructure facilities damaged, nine days of Russian strikes
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 08:38 AM
Police arrest man on suspicion of sexually abusing minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 08:23 AM
