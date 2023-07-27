Judicial Selection Committee petition hearing date set

The hearing on petitions demanding that Justice Minister Yariv Levine Convene the Judicial Selection Committee is set for September 7.

The three justices that will preside over the case, Justices Anat Baron, David Mintz, and Yosef Elron were selected because they do not sit on the Judicial Selection Committee currently and will not do so in the near future.

Petitions were filed by Yesh Atid and the Movement for Quality Government in Israel after weeks of refusal by the government to assemble the panel. Levine has stated that he would not convene the panel until it was reformed.