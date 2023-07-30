Knesset approves electronic monitoring bracelet law pushed by Ben-Gvir

The Knesset signed into law the electronic monitoring bracelet law on Sunday that was put forth by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after the coalition had previously shot down a different version of the bill submitted by the opposition in March.

The purpose of the law is to allow the court in some cases to impose technological supervision methods on abusers via an electronic monitoring solution, which will allow for the person under surveillance to be continuously monitored in real-time.

While addressing the plenum, MK Merav Ben-Ari, one of the proponents of the original bill, burst into tears at the podium. She recounted what Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told her when the bill was put forward back in March.

"He said, 'There are false complaints from women, so you won't get this into law,'" she said. "He looked me in the eyes and said 'It won't happen.'"